Shooting at Tacoma residence ends with 1 man killed, 4 people injured by gunfire

Tacoma police responded Sunday evening to a shooting in the city’s Eastside neighborhood that left a 38-year-old man dead and four other people injured at a residence.

A 32-year-old man who was also hurt in the shooting was arrested at a hospital in Lakewood, according to a news release from Tacoma Police Department. The man was booked into Pierce County Jail for investigation of two counts of first-degree assault.

Another man shot during the incident was detained by police before being taken to a hospital. It’s unclear if he is a suspect in the shooting.

The man killed has not been publicly identified. Police said the victim lived at the home with his 35-year-old wife, who was also shot. Police said her injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers responded about 10:35 p.m. to the 900 block of East 52nd Street after dispatchers received a call reporting that multiple people had been shot there. Another 911 caller reported there were two shooting suspects, and one was still at the home.

When police arrived, a 34-year-old man walked out of the house and collapsed, according to the release. Police said the man became combative when officers tried to assess his injuries. He was detained and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

In the backyard of the house, officers found a 38-year-old man who was unresponsive. Tacoma Fire Department personnel declared the man dead at the scene. The victim’s wife was also found outside.

It’s unclear what led to gunfire breaking out at the home. Police said a woman and three children were uninjured inside.

Police said a 28-year-old man who was shot was transported from the home by a private vehicle. The driver pulled over near East 48th Street and Portland Avenue to call 911, according to police. The gunshot victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.