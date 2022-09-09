Shooting Takes Place at Uvalde Memorial Park Injuring 2 People

Police are investigating after a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park in Texas left two juveniles injured on Sept. 8.

Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez confirmed to NBC News that there are two victims who were injured, and the extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

Detectives currently have four suspects in custody and are being questioned about the shooting, the Uvalde Police Department confirmed on their Facebook.

The statement also notes that at approximately 5:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to Uvalde Memorial Park in reference to a shooting.

“Two juveniles are currently being treated at San Antonio hospital due to injuries sustained; their condition is unknown at this time,” the statement reads, adding that if anyone who was in the area with any information, video or photos are encouraged to contact the Uvalde Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 830-278-9147 or message them on their Facebook page.

The Texas Department of Public Safety tweeted that the incident appeared to be “a suspected gang related shooting.”

“We are working with the Uvalde Police Department and Sheriff’s Office following a suspected gang related shooting at Memorial Park. This information is preliminary, as the situation develops we will work with local law enforcement to provide updates,” the tweet read.

We are working with the Uvalde Police Department and Sheriff’s Office following a suspected gang related shooting at Memorial Park. This information is preliminary, as the situation develops we will work with local law enforcement to provide updates. — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) September 9, 2022

In a statement, Texas Governor Greg Abbott condemned the shooting.

“I was outraged to learn that gang violence has endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans this evening," he said in a statement.

"I immediately called Mayor McLaughlin and County Judge Mitchell to offer the state’s full support and resources as law enforcement hunts down the gang members. After speaking with the mayor and the county judge about the immediate need for more law enforcement support, I have directed the Department of Public Safety to conduct patrol operations in the gang hotspots, send an additional six DPS trooper units to work around the clock, and begin coordinating an anti-gang effort with the city," he said.

"Working with the Uvalde Police Department and Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office, DPS is also deploying Special Agents to target the five gangs operating in Uvalde. Thank you to all local and state law enforcement and first responders who swiftly went into action to protect their fellow Texans. Gang violence has no place here in Texas, and we will bring the full force of justice down on these heinous criminals."

The shooting comes months after the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School that left 21 people — 19 students and 2 teachers —dead.

On Sept. 6, Uvalde students, teachers and staff returned to school for the first time since the tragic day. Ahead of the new school year, the district announced additional security measures that included an increase in law enforcement officers in school and higher fencing. The school board also offered parents a virtual option through the district.

Many parents spoke with TODAY about how they and their children felt about going back to the elementary school.

“It was an almost three-month decision,” Esmeralda Zamora told TODAY Parents about her 11-year-old daughter, Stacie Villarreal, who was inside when the shooting took place. “It was totally her decision, combined with her therapist and her counselor. It was a day-by-day decision, and as school approached I watched her mood and her attitude and her enthusiasm for going back to school.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com