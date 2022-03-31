Shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville: What we know

A Greenville County school resource officer requested emergency backup just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday after a student was shot, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said.

A 12-year-old student died in the shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville Thursday afternoon, according to a man who identified himself as the child's grandfather.

Cries and screams were heard outside of the Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital emergency room, where the child's grandfather cried.

'That was my man': Child killed in school shooting at Tanglewood Middle in Greenville SC

By 3 p.m. Thursday, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office had a student in custody. That student was charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, Possession of a Firearm on School Property and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Person under the age of 18.

The student in custody was located off site from the school, Sheriff Hobart Lewis said. Students were transported to Brookwood Church at 580 Brookwood Point Place in Simpsonville, according to Greenville County Schools spokesperson Tim Waller. Parents were asked to not go to Tanglewood Middle School but instead pick up their children at Brookwood Church.

Most recent updates, families at the scene: Student in custody after shooting at Tanglewood Middle School

The student in custody is being transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies were on scene along with Greenville County EMS personnel.

A motive is still

More: Social media reacts to news of shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville

Check back for more on this breaking story.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: School shooting at Tanglewood Middle in Greenville SC: What we know