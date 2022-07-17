Shooting at Texas apartment complex leaves 4 dead

A shooting at a Texas apartment complex left four people dead, including three teens, on Saturday night after investigators say an apparent argument broke out.

Deputies responded around 11:20 p.m. to the complex located at 2331 Bammelwood, near 1960 and Kuykendahl roads, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers discovered four victims with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene and the fourth was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office later announced that the fourth victim was confirmed dead at the hospital.

All four victims were described as Hispanic males. They included a 25-year-old, two 16-year-olds and a 19-year-old.

While investigators believe the fatal shooting was sparked over an argument between two parties, few details were immediately released.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office are continuing to investigate.