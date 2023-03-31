Shooting on Texas Highway 114 injures 1, Grapevine police say

Traffic camera/Texas Department of Transportation
Harriet Ramos

Grapevine police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Friday morning on State Highway 114 near Texan Trail, officials said.

One victim was taken to a hospital, police said in a social media post around 8 a.m.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Officials said they will release more information soon.

