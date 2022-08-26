Shooting in Thibodaux leaves one person in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds

One person was in critical condition today after being shot multiple times in Thibodaux, police said.

Thibodaux Police said they responded to the sound of gunfire in the 200 block of Sanders Street about 2 this morning.

After officers arrived they learned a male had been transported to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, Thibodaux Police said in a news release. He was taken to an out-of-area hospital.

"Identity and suspected motive will not be released at this time in attempt to protect the integrity of the investigation," Thibodaux Police said.

More local news:Driver charged in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian along Lafourche highway, police say

More:Man arrested for threatening to shoot Lafourche woman and her children, police say

Police ask anyone with information to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1 (800) 743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

This article originally appeared on Daily Comet: Police: Thibodaux shooting leaves one person in critical condition