Shooting threat at Edison Mall prompts FMPD response; investigation continues

Fort Myers Police will have an increased presence at one of the local shopping malls following a tip.

Fort Myers Police will have an increased presence at Edison Mall due to a shooting threat they received through a confidential tip line overnight, Kristin Capuzzi, spokesperson for Fort Myers Police, wrote in a statement.

Bond raised, charge added:Bond raised, cellphone search approved for Uber driver accused of sexual assault

Officer arrest:Officer arrested after Sunday battery on paid administrative leave, FMPD says

Capuzzi said police continue to investigate Friday.

"Although the investigation facilitates continuing with normal mall operations today, out of an abundance of caution, there will be additional law enforcement resources in this area," Capuzzi wrote.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers Police boosts presence after threat at Edison Mall