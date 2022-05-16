Shooting threat at Falls store deemed not credible

May 16—Town of Niagara Police were called to a store on the 1500 block of Military Road Monday morning for a report of a man threatening to shoot people.

Police were able to locate the individual, who had been overheard talking to himself in the men's room about 11:48 a.m., and interviewed him.

"The gentleman had a mental health issues and was deemed not to be a threat," Police Capt. Craig Guiliani said.

Giuliani said the individual had no weapons and made no direct threat to anyone.

Guiliani added the individual was not charged but was served with a paper by the store stating he is no longer welcome in the store and if he visits again, he could be charged with trespassing.