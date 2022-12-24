Shooting threat locks down Generations

Dec. 23—WILLIMANTIC — Generations Family Health Center was placed into lockdown on Wednesday following a shooting threat made by a person in the building.

According to a post on the health center's Facebook page, the building was " immediately placed in lockdown" and police were called.

The health center is at 40 Mansfield Ave.

The Facebook post indicates that police responded immediately and " secured the individual without incident."

"Everyone is safe and no one was hurt thanks to the actions of the staff and the police," the post states.

It is unclear if the individual who made the threat was arrested.

