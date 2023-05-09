Shooting threats at Preble High and Edison Middle schools lead to added security; investigation ongoing at Preble.

Green Bay Preble High School stadium

GREEN BAY ― The Green Bay School District received social media threats of a school shooting at both Edison Middle and Preble High School on Monday night.

An individual posted on Snapchat threatening a school shooting at Edison during Tuesday's fifth hour classes. The Green Bay Police Department has identified the person making the Edison threats and determined them to not be credible, according to a district email sent to parents.

"We want to acknowledge the anxiety and concern these create, and encourage students to reach out to Student Services staff if they are experiencing difficulties at school tomorrow," the email said.

Police learned of the threat around 7 p.m. Monday, and a few hours later, they identified the person as a juvenile student in the district. Charges are being referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office, according to the police department.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, police had not identified the person behind the Preble threat, according to the police department. Police first learned of the Preble threat around 10:15 p.m. Monday.

"We take all threats very seriously and when an incident like this occurs, we work closely with the Green Bay Area Public School District to ensure the safety of students and staff," Lt. Keith Gering of the Green Bay Police Department said in a media statement. "This morning, students were welcomed into Edison Middle School and Preble High School like any other day, but with the situation at hand, we are staffing each location with additional officers throughout the day.”

The police department is providing additional security and police presence at both schools Tuesday.

Some parents across the district took to social media Tuesday morning, saying they're keeping their child home from school because of the threats.

The police department is encouraging anyone with additional information to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case #23-224230 for Edison Middle School and #23-224262 for Preble High School.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted online at www.432stop.com or use the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.

Danielle DuClos is a Report for America corps member who covers K-12 education for the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

