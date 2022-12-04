Shooting at travel stop followed by crash on interstate near Columbia, police say

At least one person was injured Saturday night following a shooting and crash by a popular travel stop near Columbia, the Cayce Police Department said.

At about 10:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of the Love’s Travel Stop, at 2015 Bluff Road, police said Sunday in a news release. The traveler-friendly expanded gas station/convenience store is near Exit 5 on Interstate 77, about 2 miles from Williams-Brice Stadium, home of the University of South Carolina Football team.

While responding to the shooting, officers also learned that a vehicle flipped over on the Bluff Road exit ramp to I-77, according to the release.

Police said they believe the driver and occupants of that overturned vehicle were involved in the shooting.

All of the people in the vehicle ran away from the scene, police said. They have neither been taken into custody nor publicly identified.

A male was shot during the incident, police told The State. He drove himself to an area hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life threatening, according to the release. Further information on his condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire was not available.

No arrests have been reported by police, who are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Cayce police were assisted by members of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia Police Department, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.