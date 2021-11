One person is in custody after a shooting at a Tri-Rail station in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at about 7 a.m. Tuesday morning at a Tri-Rail station at 801 NW 33rd Street.

No one was injured.

The shooter fired at three security guards, according to WPLG-Ch. 10.

The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.