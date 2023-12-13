After shooting trooper, Damian Bradford gets additional 10 years in killing of Mercer County urologist

Dec. 13—A Pittsburgh man formerly of Beaver County will have to spend another 10 years in federal prison for killing a Mercer County urologist in 2005 while having an affair with his wife.

The additional time was imposed on Damian Bradford, 42, after a judge determined that he violated his release from prison in that case when he shot a state trooper in Beaver County in July 2022, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. The 10-year federal prison term will run consecutively to the state prison sentence of 36 1/2 to 73 years that was imposed in November for the trooper shooting, according to court records.

The shooting in Aliquippa happened while Bradford was serving a five-year term of supervised release after spending 14 years in a federal prison. One of two troopers investigating a disturbance at a convenience store there was shot in the leg by Bradford, according to a criminal complaint.

Bradford was convicted of interstate stalking and using a firearm in the killing of Dr. Gulam Moonda, 69, in 2005 along the Ohio Turnpike. Bradford met Moonda's wife, Donna, at a drug rehab facility when he was 22, and they began an affair.

Donna Moonda asked Bradford to kill her husband and promised Bradford half of everything she collected from her husband's estate. They established a plan where the Moondas would take a road trip to Toledo, and she would pull over. On May 13, 2005, they executed their plan — Bradford shot Dr. Moonda once in the head. He was arrested and ultimately cooperated with federal investigators in the case against Donna Moonda, now 64.

She was convicted of murder for hire and is serving a life sentence at a federal prison in Florida.

Bradford's supervision was transferred from the Northern District of Ohio to the Western District of Pennsylvania in January 2021.

