Shooting at Tropicana orange juice plant in Florida leaves worker wounded, another on run

Bradenton police are looking for a Tropicana employee who shot another employee at the company’s plant, police said Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at 10:24 Monday night at the Tropicana orange juice plant at 9th Street East in Bradenton.

Employees said they saw Demitrius Tyrone Bell, 50, walk into the plant and shoot another employee.

Bell left the plant in a 2015 black Camaro with Florida license plate QUQF97. Police are trying to track him down and are asking the public to contact them if they see him.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital as a trauma patient, and police did not provide an update of his condition.

Police believe that Bell and the other employee had a disagreement that led to the shooting, according to police. No other employees at the plant were injured.

Warrants have been issued for Bell’s arrest. He faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If you have information on Bell’s whereabouts, contact Detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356 or jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.

Bradenton Police Department detectives are actively looking for a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Tropicana Bradenton plant, 9th St. E., Bradenton. pic.twitter.com/H0ipQIHjTS — Bradenton Police Department (@BradentonPD) June 6, 2023