Shooting at Tropicana plant in Bradenton leaves one injured. Employee wanted by police

Bradenton police are looking for a Tropicana employee who shot another employee at the company’s plant on Monday, police said in a press release Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at 10:24 p.m. at the Tropicana plant, 9th St. E., Bradenton.

Employees said they saw Demitrius Tyrone Bell, 50, walked into the plant and shoot another employee.

Bell left the scene of the shooting in a 2015 black Camaro with Florida license plate QUQF97. Police are actively trying to track him down and are asking the public to contact them if they see him.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital as a trauma patient, and police did not provide an update of his condition.

Police believe that Bell and the other employee had a disagreement which led to the shooting, according to the release. No other employees at the plant were injured.

Warrants have been issued for Bell’s arrest. He faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If you have information on Bell’s whereabouts contact Detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356 or jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.