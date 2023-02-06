In the early hours of Sunday morning, a shooting near the 4000 block of East Agate Knoll Drive in Tucson left one dead and three wounded.

At around 3:15 a.m., officers arrived on the scene and found a man dead, with “obvious signs of gunshot trauma", according to Sgt. David Fritsch, a spokesperson for Tucson Police Department. Three other younger individuals were transported to the hospital, one with critical injuries and two with serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

The homicide detectives are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made. According to Fritsch, this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

More details will be released as they become available. Fritsch said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Shooting in Tucson leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded