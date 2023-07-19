Shooting turns fatal after victim dies in hospital

Jul. 19—The Norman Police Department reported Wednesday that the victim of a shooting on West Main Street died at the hospital from his injuries.

NPD has not identified the victim of the fatal shooting, but has now arrested a suspect who had been detained at the scene.

According to NPD's news release, a 62-year-old male suspect was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on complaint of first-degree murder. Official charges have yet to be filed.

"The initial investigation indicates that two individuals were driving vehicles westbound on W. Main Street when they stopped in the roadway and an altercation ensued," NPD's report reads. "During the course of the altercation, one of the individuals produced a firearm and fired at least one shot hitting the other individual.

"Once on scene, officers located one adult male with an apparent gunshot wound in the roadway. Officers and witnesses immediately began rendering aid. The adult male was transported to a local hospital where he later died from injuries sustained during the incident."

NPD has asked for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or might have more information related to Tuesday's shooting to call the NPD office at 405-321-1600 or Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-STOP (7867).