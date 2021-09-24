Shooting of two teen brothers in Middletown came during fight with other neighborhood teens

Sep. 24—The shooting of Middletown teen brothers Thursday afternoon coupled with other recent neighborhood incidents has prompted tonight's Middletown football game to be moved from Barnitz Stadium.

At about 3:05 p.m. on Thursday, the boys, ages 15 and 17, were shot on Louis Place, apparently during a fight with other boys on the street, according to the Middletown police report. Officers were originally called for shots fired and people fighting, but while on the way they learned of the double shooting.

One boy was shot in the back, and the other was shot in the groin, according to the report. When officers arrived they were inside their house with their mother. Two suspects were located and taken into custody. The brothers were taken to Dayton Children's Hospital.

"My son just had a fight with the kids across the street and two of my sons were shot," the mother of the boys told dispatchers.

When the dispatcher asked if she knew who shot them, she answered, "Yes I know know who it was."

The two suspects are brothers who are 15 and 17 years old. The alleged shooter was charged with two counts of felonious assault, and he was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center. The other brother was charged with falsification and resisting arrest. He was released to his father, police said.

During the incident, there was a lockdown at Rosa Parks Elementary School, and police increased their presence at the high school and middle school today.

A few hours after the shooting, Middletown Schools announced that the game against Colerain High School that was originally to be played at Barnitz Stadium has been moved to Colerain High School Football Stadium. The decision came at the recommendation of Middletown Police Chief David Birk.

The game was moved in part because police were still searching for another suspect and a weapon, and the incident happened near Barnitz Stadium, officials said

"This decision comes after multiple recent incidents in our neighborhoods. While decisions like these are never fun or easy, it is our duty to ensure the safety of our students, spectators, and visitors," the district's post says.

Anyone who knows something about any of the incidents is asked to call Middletown police dispatch at 513-425-7700.

On Tuesday, a school bus transporting several Middletown Preparatory and Fitness Academy students had its back window shot by a BB or pellet gun. There were no injuries.