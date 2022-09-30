Shooting under investigation at Jefferson Twp. cemetery; Victim found by police in Dayton

Deputies in Jefferson Twp. are investigating a shooting at a cemetery with the victim found in a car miles away in Dayton, according to dispatch records.

Medics and deputies were called to the Jefferson View Cemetery on South Union Road around 1:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Dispatch records indicate no victims were located on the scene. However several minutes later a car with a victim inside was found near the Dayton VA on West Third Street.

The condition of the victim was not immediately known.

An investigation continues at the cemetery where deputies have placed crime scene tape up around a corner of the cemetery and around two cars.

It was not known if deputies have identified a person of interest or have made any arrests.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.



