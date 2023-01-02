Shooting under investigation in Ruch

Jan. 1—A person was arrested Saturday following reports of a shooting in Ruch, authorities said.

At noon on New Year's Eve, dispatchers received a call reporting a gunshot victim being transported to the hospital, according to a report from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

The caller reported that while the victim was being transported, the suspect was believed to still be armed in the 400 block of China Gulch Road, where the shooting occurred.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies and the department's SWAT and crisis negotiation team responded to the address with Oregon State Police troopers.

A suspect, who was not identified, was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The victim was reported to be in stable condition in the hospital, police said.