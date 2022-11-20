Shooting at University of New Mexico leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

A 19-year-old man is dead following a shooting on the University of New Mexico’s main campus early Saturday morning, according to police.

New Mexico State Police investigators on scene determined that there was an altercation between the 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man at around 3:00a.m. Saturday. Both men sustained gunshot wounds during the altercation, police said in a news release.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene and the 21-year-old was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police do not know the status of his condition.

Neither men were identified by police. It’s not clear at this time if they were students.

New Mexico State Police are continuing to investigate the homicide and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the university community.

The University of New Mexico tweeted about the shooting Saturday morning, asking students to avoid the Coronado Dorms and Onate Hall.

The university canceled a men’s basketball game against New Mexico State University that was scheduled for Saturday night in light of the shooting, according to a tweet.

