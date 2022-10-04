Shooting in Valdosta leaves one injured

Oct. 4—VALDOSTA — Police are probing an early-morning Tuesday shooting that left one man hospitalized.

At 12:51 a.m., police headed to the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive after a 38-year-old man arrived at South Georgia Medical Center to be treated for gunshot wounds, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

An investigation showed the man was near the roadway when a known subject shot him, police said. The man is in stable condition at the hospital.

Police said the case looks like an isolated incident. Authorities ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

