Shooting of vehicle in Lake County leads to arrest

Feb. 15—Authorities in Lake County have arrested a 46-year-old man on an attempted deliberate homicide charge following an alleged weekend shooting.

Deputies were alerted to the gunshot near the intersection of Timberline Way and Eagle Trail Pass about 2 p.m., Feb. 12, wrote Lake County Sheriff Don Bell in a press release. They later learned that the shot rang out as a vehicle drove by a home in the area, the bullet striking the vertical roof support between the front and back seats on the passenger side, he wrote.

A passenger was sitting on that side of the vehicle at the time of the incident, Bell wrote.

Authorities believe the shot was intentional, officials said. Following an investigation, they arrested Xavier Billedeaux and booked him into the Lake County jail on the attempted deliberate homicide charge.

