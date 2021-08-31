Shooting victim: It was accidental

Aug. 30—Crossville Police now believe the shooting of a man last week at the Villager Inn was mostly likely an accidental incident and not a targeted or random attack.

Police and first responders were called to the parking lot of apartments off Burnett St. last Wednesday around 6:15 p.m. on a report of a man having been shot.

Ptl. Amy Sherrill was one of the first officers to arrive on the scene and found Manuel Garcia, 25, 61 Burnett St., standing in front of a vehicle in the apartments' parking lot holding his side. He had been shot once in the lower abdomen.

Garcia does not speak English and this was the first of two barriers that hampered the police investigation.

The second was two conflicting stories that the victim provided through interpreters.

A man standing with Garcia, identified as Conrado Ortega, 21, translated between police and Garcia.

Ortega quoted Garcia as first stating he was sitting along a fence on the edge of the parking lot that faces Flynn's Signs talking on his cellphone when a man he did not know approached him, punched him and then shot him. The man then ran away.

Garcia and Ortega told detectives he had not seen the shooter and could not describe him.

Crossville Police detectives searched the parking lot, the area where Garcia said he was seated, a vehicle and Garcia's apartment but could not find blood or a shell casing.

It was noted that Garcia's shirt was bloody.

Residents of the apartments were questioned and none saw the shooting or heard a gunshot. However, one person told police that a woman was observed running through a breezeway toward N. Main St. yelling that a "Mexican had shot a Mexican."

Detectives were unable to identify the woman or locate anyone who knew her.

A check of video camera footage at city hall showed a male wearing a light-colored shirt and jeans walking in the area of Flynn's Signs a minute after the shooting was reported to E-911.

Lt. Jonathon O'Neal used his tracking dog in an attempt to follow where the man went.

Police did find a green bandanna in the parking lot of Roger York's former law office, but it is not known if this item is related to the incident.

The bandanna was placed into an evidence locker.

Garcia was transported from the scene by ambulance to a helipad and flown the The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, where he was treated for his injury.

He is expected to recover from his wound.

Crossville Police Deputy Chief Chris Kendrick confirmed Friday evening that a TBI agent fluent in Spanish helped interrogate Garcia again.

During that questioning, Garcia was asked if he was shot by a stranger or if he was shot accidentally.

The response this time was that the shooting was an accident.

As of deadline today, the investigation remains ongoing.

With a lack of evidence to the contrary, police believe the shooting could have been accidental.

Police are still trying to determine whose gun discharged and where the shooting took place.

