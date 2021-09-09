Shooting victim at apartment complex helped by Fort Worth police using a tourniquet

Fort Worth police officers responded to a shooting about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Overton Ridge Circle.

Officers found the victim, who was shot in the lower body, and applied a tourniquet and a compression bandage to the wound, according to Fort Worth police. A tourniquet is used to completely stop the flow of blood to a wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The Fort Worth Police Department has not announced any arrests or released further information about the incident.