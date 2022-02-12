Shooting victim becomes first homicide of the year in Freeport

FREEPORT — The Freeport Police Department is investigating the city's first homicide of the year after a man who was shot Thursday night died from his wounds.

Police say the 24-year-old Freeport man died Friday at a Rockford hospital.

According to a release from Deputy Police Chief Travis Davis, the shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. in the unit block of West Dexter Street. That's where responding officers located the man. He was shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital and later airlifted to Rockford.

Davis said police are currently looking for two suspects. A vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting has been impounded.

The shooting appears to be gang related, Davis said.

The Freeport Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the department at 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.

