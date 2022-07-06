Shooting victim to cops: 'It was the guy from earlier'

Jul. 6—Lying in the road on Karen Lane with a gunshot wound to his chest on the afternoon of June 28, a shooting victim managed to give Glynn County police information about the gunman, according to reports.

Police had already responded to the Touchstone neighborhood earlier that day because of a run-in between the victim and another man, according to the police report.

As one officer applied a patch to his chest wound, the man told another officer, "it was the guy from earlier.'"

He also managed to give them a name, according to the police report.

The next day, investigators arrested John Edward Harrison IV in Waverly with the assistance of the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

Harrison, 25, of Darien, remained Tuesday in the Glynn County Detention Center charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police allege Harrison drove up to the victim on Karen Street and "shot him one time in the chest with a 9 mm firearm," according to an arrest warrant filed in Glynn County Magistrate Court.

Police found a 9 mm shell casing at the scene of the 2:38 p.m. shooting, according to the warrant.

The victim's daughter was inside when she heard a gunshot, the report said. She stepped outside to find her father lying wounded in the road, "yelling call 911," the report said.

The alleged shooter's vehicle backed into a neighboring driveway, then "left the scene hurriedly," she told police.

County police officer Butler "applied a Hyfin chest seal after wiping down the area" of the victim's chest wound, the report said.

Glynn County Fire-Rescue EMS crews arrived and took over treatment of the victim.

He was flown by helicopter to UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., where he was in stable condition late last week.

At the scene of the shooting, several residents offered to share home security video that may have captured evidence in the shooting with police detectives, according to the report.