Shooting victim in critical condition in Hartford

A person was in critical condition in Hartford after being injured in a shooting early Sunday, police said.

About 12:44 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound arriving at St. Francis Hospital, according to the Hartford Police Department.

The person had been rushed into emergency surgery and was listed in critical condition, police said.

Investigators had not yet determined where the shooting happened or identified the person who was shot, police said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions were continuing to investigate, police said.