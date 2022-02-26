Shooting victim in critical condition, Moultrie police say

Feb. 26—MOULTRIE, Ga. — One person was seriously injured in a shooting Friday.

Another person is in custody, according to a press release from the Moultrie Police Department, which did not identify either person.

Moultrie police responded Friday to the 400 block of Hampton Way N.E., the press release said.

"The initial report suggested that it was a drive-by shooting," the MPD said. "This was determined to be inaccurate information. The victim in this case was shot by a person who they are familiar with."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist with the investigation.

One person is in custody. The victim is in critical condition at a nearby hospital, the MPD said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the GBI at 229-225-4090 or the Moultrie Police Department at 229-890-5449 or call 911.