Shooting victim did not see Wright with firearm

Mar. 22—WILKES-BARRE — Two prosecution witnesses including one who sustained two gunshot wounds testified they did not see Damel Latiek Wright with a firearm.

The revelation by Shaina Cook and Haniyyah Williams was made on the first day of Wright's Luzerne County jury trial before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Tuesday.

Cook said she sustained gunshot wounds to her left middle finger and left leg but could not identify the person or persons who shot her. Neither could Cook's best friend, Williams.

Cook and Williams were the first two witnesses called to testify by Luzerne County assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin and Julian Truskowski.

One witness who was the alleged target of the shooting, Savon Collins, is intentionally ignoring attempts by authorities to appear in court to testify.

If Collins does not testify, his disappearance could alter the testimony by Wilkes-Barre police Det. Matt Stash.

Police allege Wright, 23, and two other men showed up at 212 McLean St. intending to fight Collins on April 4, 2020. Wright was dating Collins' sister and the two men had issues with each other.

Wright and another man discharged multiple rounds, striking Cook in the finger and leg, court records say.

Cook was five months pregnant when she sustained the gunshot wounds.

Police in court records say they recovered 19 spent shell casings. An occupied adjacent residence was hit with five bullets.

Stash was one of two arresting detectives who took statements from Cook, Williams and Collins.

Wright's attorney, Demetrius Fannick, was successful in having Sklarosky limit Stash's testimony to avoid any statements provided by Collins citing hearsay evidence, which is prohibited.

Court records say Collins identified Wright as the gunman.

During Cook's testimony, she said Collins was inside their home when Wright showed up. She previously said Wright knocked on the door but she appeared to back away from that statement, telling jurors Wright was standing in the middle of the street.

Story continues

Cook said she and Williams walked onto the front porch and Collins was standing in the doorway putting on shoes when all of a sudden, they heard gunshots.

"(Wright) was just standing there with his hands in his pockets," Cook said before hearing gunshots.

McLaughlin and Truskowski played Williams' 911 phone call for jurors.

During the recording, the 911 call taker was heard several times asking Williams who was the gunman.

"Damel Wright, someone came out of the (expletive) woods and started shooting," Williams was saying on the 911 recording.

During cross examination by Fannick, Williams explained she said Wright's name because he was the only person she saw in front of the house.

"I never saw (Wright) with a gun," Williams responded to a question by Fannick.

McLaughlin countered saying Cook and Williams could not actually say Wright was not armed with a firearm.

Testimony continues Tuesday afternoon.