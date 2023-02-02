Shooting victim dies after being driven to Kansas City hospital; police find crime scene

A shooting victim died shortly after showing up at a Kansas City hospital in a private car late Wednesday, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers responded to the hospital shortly after 11 p.m. where they were told the victim had been shot elsewhere and a driver had rushed them to the hospital, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police learned that the victim had been shot near Gregory Boulevard and Askew Avenue. Officers searched the area and discovered a crime scene in a neighborhood in the 7100 block of Askew, Drake said.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded and collected evidence and searched for witnesses.

The victim’s death is Kansas City’s 13th homicide recorded this year, according to data kept by The Star. Last year, the city suffered the second-deadliest year on record with 171 killings, the majority of which were the result of gun violence.

In 2020, 182 lives were lost, the most homicides ever were recorded. The next year was the third-deadliest year, with 157 killings in 2021.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.