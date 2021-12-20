Shooting victim dies in hospital, police arrest juvenile suspect in Pueblo's 28th homicide

Three people were shot in the early hours of Dec. 18, one of whom died Dec. 19 as a result of their injuries.

The Pueblo Police Department has arrested a juvenile male suspect in the case. The suspect, according to police, is a juvenile and is being held at a juvenile detention facility on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Dec. 18’s bloodshed marked Pueblo’s 28th homicide of the year.

The deceased male victim, who has not yet been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner’s office, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after the shooting but died the following day, Pueblo PD announced Dec. 20.

According to police, the shooting took place just after 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 18 at a residence in the 2300 block of Big Paw Circle.

Two other victims, one male and one female, were shot during the incident, according to police, both of whom were treated for their injuries at area hospitals and later released.

A Pueblo PD news release stated that the department’s investigation “determined that shots were fired from a vehicle into the residence.”

Pueblo police public information officer Sgt. Franklyn Ortega could not provide details about the events that led up to the shooting due to the ongoing nature of Pueblo PD’s investigation. However, he said the shooting seems to have stemmed from some sort of “disturbance.”

Ortega said the gunshots were fired from a handgun and police believe only one shooter was involved in the incident.

Police continue to investigate.

Pueblo PD is asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to contact detective Jose Medina at 320-6006. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com.

