Shooting victim dies from injuries; no word on other victim's status

Oct. 17—LUMBERTON — One of the two victims who suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot on Sunday afternoon at the ATEX Convenience Store on South Martin Luther King Drive has died, according to Lumberton Police.

Ebony Spruill, 23, of Lumberton, passed away Monday from the injuries she sustained as a result of a drive-by shooting that took place on Sunday.

Demarko Williams, 23, of Lumberton, also was being treated at UNC Health Southeastern with gunshot wounds. No update has been issued regarding Williams' condition.

Investigators are working to identify the occupants of a white four-door sedan, who police say are responsible for the shooting incident.

Anyone with information regarding who may have been in this vehicle is asked to call Det. Yvette Pitts of the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.