Shooting victim dropped off at Fort Worth hospital; he later died from his injuries

Homicide detectives continued on Wednesday to investigate a weekend fatal shooting where a victim was dropped off at a hospital and later died.

The name of the male victim had not been released by authorities as of Wednesday.

Fort Worth police also had not released a motive for the shooting.

Authorities believe the victim was shot near Bicentennial Park in Crowley, and then taken to Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South, 11801 South Freeway in Fort Worth, which is a short distance from the park.

The victim had suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body, Fort Worth police said.

Fort Worth police responded to the hospital on Sunday.

The victim died a short time later.

Fort Worth police have not released any other details on the shooting.