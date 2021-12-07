Shooting victim found critically injured in front entryway of Kansas City home Monday

A shooting victim was found with life-threatening injuries lying in the front entryway of a Kansas City home Monday evening, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers responded to the shooting call about 6:25 p.m. near 73rd and Tracy Avenue, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Arriving officers found the victim in the home’s entry suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency medical workers took the victim to a hospital, where the victim was listed as in critical condition late Monday.

An update on the victim’s condition was not available Tuesday. Suspect information also was not available.

The investigation into the shooting continues and anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).