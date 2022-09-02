Shooting victim found dead in Ashland County garage across from Brookside West Park

MILTON TWP. One man was found dead Friday afternoon in a garage in the 1200 block of County Road 1153, and another was taken to a hospital.

Lt. Don Sims of the Ashland County Sheriff's Office said the deceased man had gunshot wounds, which are the apparent cause of death.

"We received a call earlier today from a concerned female who had called the Ashland city squad after she found her soon-to-be father-in-law on the floor inside," Sims said. "They came and checked him out and thought maybe there was some suspicious foul play or whatever, so they called us to come check. ...

"While checking the residence, we found a deceased male in the garage."

The first man was transported to UH Ashland Samaritan Medical Center, Sims said.

The case remains under investigation, he said. The body was being sent to the Cuyahoga County Coroner's Office for an autopsy.

In addition to the sheriff's department, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Ashland City Fire Department and Ashland County Coroner's Office investigator were at the scene, Sims said.

The house is across the street from Ashland's Brookside West Park, where soccer fields remained in use as investigators finished up at the scene.

