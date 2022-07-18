Shooting victim found dead in International District park

A man was found dead in a park in the Chinatown-International District on Sunday afternoon.

At 2:54 p.m., police were called to Kobe Terrace Park for reports of a drug overdose.

Officers arrived to find a man slumped over near a bench.

When officers tried to revive the man, they saw he was clearly dead and had apparently been shot, according to a post on the Seattle Police Department Blotter.

Members of the Seattle Police Department’s crime scene investigation unit were summoned to process the scene.

Homicide detectives will continue to investigate the case.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call the Seattle police violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP