Shooting victim found dead in vehicle that crashed into tree in Grandview, police say

A gunshot victim was found dead Sunday in a vehicle that had crashed into a tree in Grandview, according to police.

Officers responded to a reported shooting about 1:40 p.m. in the area of Byars Road and East 129th Street, where they found the crashed vehicle, according to the Grandview Police Department.

The apparent driver was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police Capt. Ryan Sharp said in a news release. The victim, a man in his early 20s, died at the scene, Sharp said.

A person of interest was taken into custody a “short distance away,” police said.

It remained unclear what led to the shooting. Detectives are investigating the killing as a homicide.

Police asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.