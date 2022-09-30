Shooting victim found on Lexington’s Polo Club Boulevard. Police investigating

A shooting victim was found on Polo Club Boulevard Thursday night, Lexington police say.

The Lexington Police Department received a call shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, referencing a gunshot victim in the 2900 block of Polo Club Boulevard. After police arrived on the scene, they found an man with a gunshot injury.

The victim was taken to the hospital and his injuries were not life-threatening, police said Friday morning. The situation is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department.

Lexington police investigators can be contacted at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.