Shooting victim found in Lexington street dies at scene Friday night

Lexington police were investigating after a person with a gunshot wound died after being found lying in the street Friday night.

Police and the Lexington Fire Department were dispatched to a report of a person down on the 1700 block of Cantrill Drive, off Eastland Parkway, at 9:09 p.m., said Lexington police Lt. Brian Martin.

When they arrived, the found the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, in the street.

The person, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, Martin said. He said the shooting happened within “a short time frame” of when police were called.

Martin said police “are actively investigating this incident” and asked that anyone with information contact Lexington police.

No suspect information was released.