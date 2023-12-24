Shooting victim found near 7-Eleven, officers investigate scene in West End

Pittsburgh Police say an investigation has begun after a man was found with a gunshot wound near a 7-Eleven.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Western Avenue for reports of a man shot at 3 a.m. Sunday.

The man was in the parking lot beside the store. He had been shot in his left hand and was in the process of trying to drive himself to a hospital.

Police say the man told them he had been shot in the West End.

After investigating, police found a possible crime scene at the 100 block of Hunt Street. They took a shell casing in as evidence.

The man who was shot is in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

