Shooting victim found in vehicle on The Paseo, Kansas City police investigating homicide

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after a person was found shot in a vehicle on The Paseo.

Officers were called just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to Truman Road and Brooklyn Avenue on a shooting, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

They began canvassing the area and found a vehicle at East 13th Street and The Paseo with a person inside who had been shot. Emergency crews declared the victim dead at the scene, Drake said.

Southbound Paseo was closed for about three-and-a-half hours.

Kansas City has suffered 158 homicides this year, the second most in its recorded history, according to data tracked by The Star.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.