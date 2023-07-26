Shooting victim in Gorst road rage incident dies, murder charge for Burien man

A 68-year-old University Place man shot during a road rage confrontation in Gorst earlier this week died Tuesday night, and on Wednesday, Kitsap County prosecutors filed a murder charge against the 26-year-old Burien man accused of shooting him.

Court documents identify the shooting victim as Patrick Henry Weems. Weems was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma with life-threatening injuries following the shooting on Monday afternoon and later died Tuesday night, according to WSP.

Mark Keith Smith was initially charged with a count of first-degree assault in Kitsap County Superior Court on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, prosecutors filed a second-degree murder charge against the man. Smith pleaded not guilty to the assault charge, and his bail was set at $1 million on Tuesday.

Witnesses saw the two men pull their vehicles over in Gorst and watched a confrontation between the two that ended with Smith shooting at Weems, a WSP detective wrote in a report. Smith then left the scene of the shooting and was arrested several miles south.

Smith told investigators that the two men initially had interactions on Interstate 5, outside Kitsap County, prior to the shooting, and said that the two exited to Highway 16 and that Weems had attempted to run him off the road multiple times. When the two stopped in Gorst, Weems got out of his vehicle with a bat in hand, and Smith got out of his vehicle with a gun, the detective wrote.

The detective wrote that he reviewed cell phone footage of the confrontation that showed the two men standing toe-to-toe in an argument prior to Smith reaching for his pocket, pulling out a gun and pointing it at Weems. Weems could then be seen grabbing Smith's arm to push the gun away, and Smith then swept the gun forward and fired a shot into the other man's head, the detective wrote.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Washington road rage shooting: Murder charge for Burien man