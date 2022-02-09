Shooting victim ID'd, death ruled homicide

Feb. 8—WINDHAM — State police have identified the man who was killed during a shooting on Route 14 Saturday, with the chief medical examiner's office calling the incident a " homicide."

According to a statement issued by state police Monday, the man who was killed is 23- year- old Nathan Thomas-Cooper.

His hometown and address were unavailable by press time.

According to the medical examiner's office, the incident was classified as a homicide and Thomas-Cooper died of a gunshot wound to the torso.

State police released Thomas-Cooper's identity after the autopsy results were finished.

Police have not yet provided details about the incident, but the BreakingNow Twitter feed indicated Saturday it was a possible shooting linked to a home invasion.

As of Monday evening, the case was still under investigation by the Eastern District Major Crime Squad and no arrests had been made.

" When more information becomes available, it will be disseminated accordingly," state police said in the press release.

SHOOTING, Page 4