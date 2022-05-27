Shooting victim identified as Joseph A. Andrews Jr., 19, of Mansfield

Mansfield police Capt. Shari Robertson Friday morning said Mansfield police are investigating a shooting death in the 300 block of Jennings Avenue. The victim has been identified as Joseph A. Andrews Jr., 19, of Mansfield.

Mansfield police have identified the shooting victim as Joseph A. Andrews Jr., 19, of Mansfield in relation to a body found Friday morning in the 300 block of Jennings Avenue.

The Mansfield Division of Police patrol officers responded to the 300 block of Jennings Avenue at 7:02 a.m. Friday in reference to a “man down” call.

Upon arrival, an unknown subject, later identified as Andrews, was located laying near 375 Jennings Ave., dressed in all black, wearing a mask and obviously deceased, Mansfield police said Friday night in a news release.

A firearm was observed near the body as well as other evidence of a shooting, police said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene which was then processed for evidence. The victim had been reported as a “Missing Person” earlier that morning by his family, police said.

Mansfield police Friday morning scoured North Lake Park for evidence after a vehicle was set fire early Friday morning in the park.

Prior to the victim being reported missing, a vehicle matching the description of the one the victim was known to drive had been found engulfed in flames at North Lake Park at approximately 12:44 a.m. Friday.

Detectives are working to identify the owner of that vehicle but the fire damage has delayed their efforts. Major Crimes detectives are working to find out what led to the shooting death as well as to identify a suspect(s). This is an active and fluid investigation and additional details will be released once they are available, according to Mansfield police Capt. Shari Robertson.

According to a 911 tape, a caller told a dispatcher, "There's a dead body by our mailbox right now."

The man said his wife told him she saw a body and so he called 911. He told the dispatcher he had heard what he thought were gunshots during the night.

Richland County Coroner's investigator Tom Stortz said the body will be taken to the Montgomery County Medical Center for an autopsy on Saturday.

"This is an active investigation and detectives are working to establish what transpired prior to the victim being found," Robertson said. "We will have to await an autopsy report to determine how long the victim was deceased before being located.

"Officers did respond to that area the night before (Thursday) at 11:25 p.m. in reference to several gunshots being heard. At least four area residents from different streets in and around the location where the victim was found, did call to report hearing multiple gunshots but could not give an exact position," Robertson said. "Officers did check the area and surrounding streets but were not able to locate anything at that time.

"The vehicle that was set on fire in North Lake Park was a white Dodge Avenger, the same type and color of vehicle the victim was known to drive. We asking if anyone who may have seen that vehicle in the area at the time of the gunshots or shortly before and/or after, to please let us know. If anyone has cameras in or around that area, we would ask them to check and see if they observed a white Dodge Avenger or anything that may have been suspicious and to let us know," Robertson said.

"There are many moving parts to this investigation with what appears to be multiple related crime scenes. Detectives are working diligently to determine what led to Mr. Andrews’ shooting death. It is obvious from the preliminary investigation that there are individuals who know what happened or may have additional information about both incidents and we are asking for their help. This is the fourth homicide within our city this year and we need those in the community who may be able to help solve this homicide or who may have information on the other unsolved homicides, to step up and help bring some closure to the victim’s families. We cannot solve these types of violent crimes without the community’s cooperation," Robertson added.

She said she could not provide any further information at this time.

Police are asking that anyone who may have information in relation to this investigation or the arson at North Lake Park, to call Major Crimes Detective Richard Clapp at (419) 755-9470 or Major Crimes at (419) 755-9724.

