Shooting victim identified in Mount Airy area shooting

Feb. 28—A Florida man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday in a Mount Airy area residence, and no charges have been filed against the woman who allegedly pulled the trigger.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies found Danny Ray Sidders, 52, of Orlando, deceased at scene from a gunshot wound in the 13200 block of Penn Shop Road in Green Valley, according to a police news release issued Monday. Deputies responded at about 11 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting.

An initial investigation reportedly found that a woman fatally shot Sidders in a "domestic altercation," police wrote. FCSO did not release the woman's name, but said she has fully cooperated with police and undergone hours of interviews. Sidders had a protective order issued against him barring him from being at the address, police said. No charges have been filed against the woman, according to FCSO, pending further investigation.

Police said they have notified next of kin.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 22-021574.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller