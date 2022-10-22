Shooting victim jumped fences in Fresno neighborhood in his final moments, police say

A man who jumped fences after he was shot Friday night at a Fresno home later died at a local hospital, police said.

Lt. Robert Dewey said police received a call at 10:30 p.m. from occupants of a home on East Indianapolis Avenue, near North Sherman Avenue, reporting a man in the backyard who was believed to have been shot.

The man, who police said was in his 40s, had one gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Dewey said investigators learned that the shooting happened at a home on East Norwich Avenue while the man was inside a garage with two other people who often visit the home.

The victim was approached by a man who fired shots, Dewey said. The victim tried to escape by jumping over fences in the neighborhood before reaching the backyard on Indianapolis.

“It does appear there was some relationship between the suspect and the victim,” Dewey said. “This is an isolated incident.”

Dewey added that at least two cars left the scene and “appear to be involved.” The cars were described as white-colored sedans.

“We’re trying to piece everything together and figure what led up to the shooting,” he said.

Officers were canvassing the area for surveillance video and talking to witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.