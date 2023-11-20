Shooting victim may have been targeted by gang - reports

Gardaí investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Dublin suspect he may have been targeted by a local drugs gang.

Brandon Ledwidge was shot in the head and body by a gunman in the front garden of his family home in Barry Drive, in the city's Finglas area.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports this is the first suspected gang-related murer this year.

The shooting happened on Saturday, while his mother was in the family home.

Mr Ledwidge was treated at the scene but pronounced dead a short time later in Connolly Hospital.

The scene remained sealed off as forensic specialists carried out an examination.

The 23-year-old, a talented footballer, was suspected of being connected to a drugs gang in Finglas, according to RTÉ.

The gang has been targeted in gardaí operations, leading to significant seizures of drugs and firearms. A number of its members are also currently before the courts.

“Brandon Ledwidge was someone who would have been a target for the Gardaí in the Finglas area,” Stephen Breen, crime editor of the Irish Sun, told BBC News NI’s Good Morning Ulster programme on Monday.

“He was someone who was regarded as being on the periphery of a local drugs gang operating in the that area.

“It's unusual for someone like him to be targeted in this way because he was so low down the pecking order.”

‘Serious challenge’

The Republic of Ireland has seen a substantial reduction in gang-related murders over the past number of years.

Gardaí assistant commissioner in charge of serious and organised crime, Justin Kelly, has previously described the volatility and violent nature of these gang members as a serious challenge.

But he has insisted that local gardaí are tackling these street gangs - supported by intelligence-gathering and additional armed resources where necessary at a national level.

Gardaí have been conducting house-to-house inquiries in the Finglas area. They have appealed for information and mobile phone, dashcam and CCTV footage.