Shooting victim was OHS student

Jun. 23—The Daviess County Sheriff's Office released the name of the female who was found shot in the head Wednesday near Ben Hawes Park and later died.

According to the sheriff's report, an autopsy Thursday morning confirmed that 16-year-old Gaymee Paw died from a "single gunshot wound to the victim's head."

Paw would've been a sophomore this fall at Owensboro High School, according to Jared Revlett, Owensboro Public Schools spokesman.

OPS officials briefly addressed the loss during Thursday's board meeting.

"I don't know a whole lot of details, but it's a very sad situation," said Dr. Jeremy Luckett, school board chairman. "...Our hearts go out to those involved and if there's anyone in the district who needs assistance, we have it there to help them."

The sheriff's office also released the gender and age of the suspect — a 16-year-old male.

The juvenile has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and a minor in possession of a handgun.

Sheriff Brad Youngman said the alleged shooter and the girl did know each other.

"...They did go to school together," Youngman said. "At one point in time they were boyfriend-girlfriend."

According to the sheriff's report, Paw's body was found around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Willet Road, which runs along the backside of the park.

She was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

County Attorney John Burlew said the charged minor had his hearing in juvenile court Thursday and is currently being held at the Warren Regional Detention Center.

Burlew said the plan is to have a transfer hearing in district court that would bring the juvenile into circuit court and tried as an adult.

"I absolutely am in favor of trying this individual as an adult," Burlew said. "...If the judge determines to transfer it to circuit court, then (commonwealth attorney) Bruce Kuegel's office will be prosecuting it; I know that they want it."

If the juvenile is charged as an adult, state law allows his name and any records to become public.