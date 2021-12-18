Shooting victim pronounced dead at Springfield hospital

Dec. 18—Officers are investigating after a man who showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday night died from his wounds, Springfield police announced Friday.

Gary Strodes, 30, died after he was admitted to the emergency room at Springfield Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound in his pelvic area, according to a city of Springfield press release.

The Springfield Police Division was alerted to a man, Strodes, walking into the hospital with a gunshot wound around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to an SPD incident report.

While being treated for the injury, the man succumbed to his injuries, the incident report said. Strodes was pronounced dead at 7:52 p.m.

No arrests have been made in connection to this incident, which remains under investigation, according to the release.

There are no further details for public release at this time, the city said, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 937-324-7685.